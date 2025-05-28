Republic World
Updated May 28th 2025, 18:16 IST

Rono Mukherjee, Kajol And Rani Mukerji's Uncle, Dies; Ayan Mukerji And Tanisha Mukerji Visit Family

Rono Mukherjee has tragically passed away on May 28 in Mumbai. The exact cause of death is yet to be out. He was the father of Sharbani Mukherjee and is the uncle of Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Ayan Mukerji and Tanishaa Mukerji.

Reported by: Khushi Srivastava
Rono Mukherjee, Kajol And Rani Mukerji's Uncle, Dies; Ayan Mukerji And Tanisha Mukerji Visit Family | Image: X

India film director Rono Mukherjee has tragically passed away on May 28 in Mumbai. He was the father of Sharbani Mukherjee and is the uncle of Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Ayan Mukerji and Tanishaa Mukerji. The exact cause of death is yet to be out. As posted by the paparazzi page, Ayan Mukerji and Tanishaa Mukerji were seen visiting Sharbani's home to offer their support.

Published May 28th 2025, 17:56 IST