Rono Mukherjee, Kajol And Rani Mukerji's Uncle, Dies; Ayan Mukerji And Tanisha Mukerji Visit Family

Updated May 28th 2025, 18:16 IST
India film director Rono Mukherjee has tragically passed away on May 28 in Mumbai. He was the father of Sharbani Mukherjee and is the uncle of Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Ayan Mukerji and Tanishaa Mukerji. The exact cause of death is yet to be out. As posted by the paparazzi page, Ayan Mukerji and Tanishaa Mukerji were seen visiting Sharbani's home to offer their support.
Get Current Updates on Operation Sindoor Live News along with India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and India Strikes Pakistan Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Published May 28th 2025, 17:56 IST