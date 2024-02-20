Advertisement

Following the star-studded 2024 EE BAFTA Film Awards, singer Dua Lipa, 28, and actor Callum Turner, 34, were spotted sharing a cute date night in London. The couple made a stylish entrance at British Vogue and Tiffany & Co.’s annual Fashion & Film party held at Annabel's nightclub.

What do we know about Dua and Callum’s brewing love at BAFTAs?

Lipa dazzled in a stunning black Valentino gown, perfectly complemented by a glittering statement necklace, while Turner looked dapper in a classic black suit and tie. The star-studded event also saw the attendance of A-list celebrities such as Emily Blunt, Kaia Gerber, Kate Beckinsale, Anya Taylor-Joy, Idris Elba, Claire Foy, and Rosamund Pike.

Earlier in the evening, the duo had graced the red carpet separately at the Royal Festival Hall for the BAFTA Awards. Lipa turned heads in a dramatic caped red Valentino gown where she looked elegant and sophisticated.

This romantic outing comes after the duo were first linked romantically in January, when Lipa joined Turner at the afterparty for the London premiere of "Masters of the Air," where Turner portrays Major John "Bucky" Egan. Since then, the couple has been spotted showing affection for each other, including cozy moments captured in Beverly Hills at the end of January.

Dua Lipa recently dropped her music video

Titled Training Season, the song has been inspired by her experiences with bad dates. Reflecting on the track, Lipa shared with People, "I had been on a string of bad dates, and the last one was the final straw."

She further elaborated, "The next morning, I arrived at the studio to [songwriters] Caroline [Ailin] and Tobias [Jesso Jr.] asking me how it all went and I immediately declared ‘TRAINING SEASON IS OVER.’" With its catchy beats and relatable lyrics, the song has already garnered attention from fans worldwide.