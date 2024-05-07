Advertisement

New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art played host once again to the fashion world's most anticipated event - the Met Gala. On the first Monday of May (early Tuesday in India), stars, designers, and fashion enthusiasts alike converged to witness the spectacle that is hailed as fashion's biggest night. In addition to Alia Bhatt, Natasha Poonawalla, and Mona Patel, Indian designer Sabyasachi also made an appearance at the event. With this, he became the first Indian fashion designer to walk the coveted carpet.

Sabyasachi’s Met Gala look

Sabyasachi shared photos of his look on his Instagram handle on Monday, in which he can be seen posing on the streets of New York. The designer wore an embroidered cotton duster coat from the Sabyasachi Resort 2024 collection layered with tourmalines, pearls, emeralds, and diamonds from Sabyasachi High Jewellery. He completed his look with tinted sunglasses and brown loafers footwear.

Along with making an appearance at the event, Sabyasachi also designed the custom-made look worn by Alia Bhatt as she marked her second appearance at the event. In the sea of Western outfits, her look in a saree caught everyone's attention. She made sure to follow the theme Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion and the dress code, The Garden Of Time, as her saree had flower motifs.

Advertisement

Another alluring aspect of her styling was the jewellery. Her bejewelled look included several rings in the hand, drop earnings and a tiara. The saree's trail was also quite long, adding a layer of drama to her simple yet stunning pick.

More about Met Gala 2024

The elite of the fashion and entertainment industries gather for the annual Met Gala on the first Monday in May. The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York hosted the event, which is curated by former Vogue editor Anna Wintour. The Garden of Time was the theme for this year and was co-chaired by Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Chris Hemsworth, and Bad Bunny.