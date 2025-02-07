Published 10:28 IST, February 7th 2025
Saif Ali Khan Attack Case Update: Bangladeshi National Shariful's Fingerprints Matches With Those Found At Actor's Home
The state CID took fingerprint samples from Saif Ali Khan's home which now reportedly matched with those of Shariful Islam, the suspect arrested in the case.
Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case Update: A new twist has been reported in the actor's attack case. Earlier, it was reported that Mumbai Police collected 19 fingerprints from the actor's Bandra residence after which none of the fingerprints matched with the accused Shariful Islam, who has been arrested in the case. However, the latest update from Mumbai Police reveals that some of the fingerprints now match.
Bangladeshi National Shariful's fingerprints match those found at Saif Ali Khan's home
A few days back, The state CID matched fingerprint samples from Saif Ali Khan's house with those of Shariful Islam, the suspect arrested in the case, and notified the Mumbai police. Sources now revealed that some of the fingerprints tested have matched Shariful Islam, who is accused of attacking Saif Ali Khan.
However, the police are currently awaiting the final report.
Earlier, sources reported that out of the samples collected from the crime scene, 19 did not match the suspect's fingerprints, adding contradiction to the case.
Mumbai Police conducted an identification parade of the accused
Before this, The identification parade took place in the office of the Senior Jailor at Arthur Road Jail, in the presence of a Tehsildar, following court approval on Feb 6. Staff nurses Ariyama Philip and Aaya Junu, who were present inside the couple's residence during the attack, participated in identifying the accused.
This has come after Mumbai Police conducted a facial recognition test of the accused on January 31. "Arrested accused Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad's facial recognition tested positive. As per the test, the person in the CCTV footage and Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad are confirmed to be the same person," said Mumbai Police, per ANI.
