Samantha Joins 'Justice For Mihir' Cry, Demands Justice For Bullied Teen In Kerala: Another Young Life Snuffed Out...

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has joined the #JuscticeForMihir cry on social media after it became known that a Kerala teen was "driven to suicide" by school bullies. The class 9th student, who had allegedly been subjected to severe humiliation, took his own life after returning home from school. His mother, devastated by the loss, revealed that her son was forced to “lick toilet seats” and had his “head shoved into the toilet while it was flushed”.

Samantha shared a strongly-worded note on social media expressing her disgust over the incident of teen bullying.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has called for action against bullying | Image: X

Sam demands justice for Kerala teen who died by suicide

The Family Man actress wrote, "This news has absolutely shattered me! It's 2025. Yet, we've lost another bright young life, snuffed out because a few individuals, filled with hate and venom pushed someone to the brink! Mihir's tragic death is a stark reminder that bullying, harassment, and ragging are not just 'harmless traditions' or 'rites of passage (sic)."

She continued, "They are violence-psychological, emotional, and sometimes even physical. We have stringent anti-ragging laws apparently, yet our students continue to suffer in silence, afraid to speak up, afraid of consequences, afraid that no one will listen. Where are we failing?"

Samantha asks students to speak up against bullying

Samantha called for action against bullying, not just by those who face it but also by eyewitnesses. "This cannot be met with just condolences. It demands action. I hope the authorities get to the bottom of this, and I hope truth is not silenced by the system. Mihir deserves justice. His parents deserve closure. Strict and immediate action must follow. To all my young followers - If you see bullying, call it out. Speak up. Support the victim. Silence enables abuse. If you are bullied, seek help. There is always a way out. Let's teach our children empathy and kindness, not fear and submission," Samantha shared.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was last seen in Citadel: Honey Bunny | Image: X