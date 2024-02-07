English
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Calls Horse Riding Experience 'Healing', Shares Video

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been on an acting break for much of the latter half of 2023 as she tends to her physical and mental health, with regular updates.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently in the midst of her acting break. For the unversed, the actress has been rather open regarding her journey of holistic healing - triggered by the trials and tribulations of her physical health. Her latest experience in this regard, has been horse riding, a glimpse of which she recently shared with her fans and followers.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu rides a horse against the sunset


Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently took to her Instagram stories to share a short video of herself in what appears to be her latest stop in her quest for healing. The actress can be seen taking, what appears to be a horse riding lesson. The actress is dressed in all-black athletic casuals paired with a safety helmet as she carefully maneuvers the horse around the compound.

The video makes for an aesthetic watch as the actress rides the horse against the sunset. Samantha has captioned the video, "Sunsets and Healing" followed by a white heart. This is also not the first time Samantha has shared a glimpse of her healing journey. The actress often shares snippets from her new experiences - cryotherapy, hot stone bath and hikes being a few of them - also coupling them with information of why they are worth a try.

What is next for Samantha Ruth Prabhu?


Despite immensely struggling with her physical health - particularly her myositis diagnosis, Samantha saw through two releases in 2023, namely, Gunasekhar's Shaakuntalam and the Vijay Deverakonda starrer Kushi. Samantha has since been on an acting break, occasionally resurfacing to tend to her professional responsibilities.

Next in line for the actress, is the Indian spin-off of American spy thriller series Citadel, originally created by the Russo brothers. Samantha will be essaying the Indian counterpart of Priyanka Chopra's role in the original as she shares screen space with Varun Dhawan. Citadel: India is being helmed by director duo Raj and DK. Samantha will also be brought on board for the third season of Manoj Bajpayee's The Family Man, which is yet to go on floors. 
 

