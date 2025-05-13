Samay Raina Makes A Comeback On Instagram After 3 Months Of India's Got Latent Row: The Most Testing Time Of My Life Makes... | Image: X

India’s Got Latent: Standup Comedian and YouTuber Samay Raina has officially broken his silence and made an emotional return to Instagram after months of controversy.

A few months back, Samay Raina's comic hunt show sparked nationwide outrage after a panellist Ranveer Allahbadia posed a lewd and incestuous question regarding parental intercourse. His question snowballed into a huge row, and the cyber cell summoned many guests who appeared on the show. Following the backlash, show suspension, and investigations, Samay has now broken his isolation by announcing his comeback in a recent Instagram post.

Samay Raina's announced standup tour 3 months after India's Got Latent Row

Taking to his Instagram and YouTube, Samay Raina shared a two-minute video to announce his upcoming tour across Europe, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, and Australia. The tour begins on 5 June in Cologne, Germany, and concludes on 20 July in Sydney, Australia. He will perform his shows Still Alive and Unfiltered in 20 cities, including Frankfurt, Barcelona, Berlin, Paris, Manchester, London, and Auckland.

The black-and-white video opens with an announcement about his new tour and highlights his successful shows in the US and Canada earlier this year. The clip features moments from his performances at packed arenas in cities such as Toronto, Chicago, and Boston during his February tour.

The post's caption includes only fire and cloud emojis, leaving fans to interpret its meaning. Despite this, the comments shared a common message: “Samay is back.”

He also posted a story on his Instagram as well, in which he wrote, “The most testing time of my life makes for the best comedy, I’ll see you on tour.”

What is Samay Raina’s India's Got Latent controversy?

The controversy surrounding Samay Raina’s show began with an FIR against Apoorva Mukhija, YouTubers Ashish Chanchlani, Ranveer Allahbadia, and others involved in India's Got Latent show. The complaint accused them of promoting obscenity and discussing sexually explicit topics on YouTube.