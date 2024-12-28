Samay Raina Says Friendship With Kusha Kapila 'Not Same' After 'Dehumanising' Roast: We Rarely Talk

Samay Raina's relationship with Kusha Kapila has soured after the comedian's brutal roast. On a reality show, the comedian made distasteful jokes about Kusha Kapila and her divorce from Zorawar Ahluwalia. Earlier this year, the influencer called the roast ‘dehumanising’ and it came to be known that she has blocked the comedian from social media platforms. The comedian has now shed light on the current condition of their friendship.

Samay Raina talks about friendship with Kusha Kapila

Samay Raina recently hosted a AMA (ask me anything) session on Reddit. A user asked the comedian, “Who's your fav comedian? And how do you try to stay out of controversies? How's your friendship with kusha now?” It was the third question that caught the attention of social media users.



Samay Raina said, “I don’t have a favourite comedian, I have favourite jokes. I love and learn from sooo many comics that the list won’t stop if I start writing it down. I don’t chase controversies, I just be myself and something or the other happens. Learning to deal with it smoothly. Friendship with Kusha is not the same, we rarely talk but I spoke to her recently and it was great! I am fond of her regardless. I hope someday she and i can laugh about everything openly but that day has time. Always rooting for her success.”



When Kusha addressed the Pretty Good Roast's censored part

During an AMA session on Instagram, Kusha called Samay Raina and host Ashish Solanki's humour "dark". Although she did not seem to mind the jokes they made about her past marital life, they did not air in the episode and were censored out. Kusha added that she is yet to fully process her divorce with longtime beau Zorawar, and she will open up about it someday, if she thinks it is right.



