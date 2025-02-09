Sanam Teri Kasam Re-release Is Perfect Wedding Gift For Mawra Hocane, Pakistani Actress Shares Videos From Housefull Theatres

Pakistani actress Mawra Hocane tied the knot with Ameer Gilani in Lahore recently. The actress has a double whammy for the celebration as her film Sanam Teri Kasam was re-released on February 7. Ever since its release, the movie has been drawing audiences to houseful theatres and has registered more business than the original run.

Mawra Hocane celebrates her wedding

Mawra Hocana and Ameer Gilani tied the knot on February 5. The 32-year-old actor and Gilani, 28, got married in a traditional ceremony surrounded by family and friends at Lahore Fort on Wednesday. The actor shared the news on her Instagram handle with a series of pictures from her wedding. “In the middle of the chaos... I found you. Bismillah 5.2.25 #MawraAmeerHoGayi,” Hocane wrote in the caption.

Hocane was dressed in a light blue lehenga accessorised with floral embroidery, while Gilani opted for a dark green-coloured salwar kameez with a waistcoat and shawl. The couple met in 2020 when they were shooting for their show Sabaat and started dating. They also featured together in the 2023 drama Neem.



Mawra Hocane's Sanam Teri Kasam registers a fantastic hold at the box office

Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane's Sanam Teri Kasam failed to a leave a lasting impression when it was first released in 2016. 9 years later, the movie was resurrected. On the day of release, February 7, the film minted ₹4.25-4.50 crore, as per Sacnilk. This is nearly 50% more than the original collection of the movie. On its first release, Sanam Teri Kasam had minted only ₹9 crore. Over the years, social media users expressed their fondness for the drama and the frenzy has now translated into box office business.



A screengrab of Mawra's story | Image: Instagram



On day 2 of release, the movie added another ₹5-5.25 crore to its collection. The movie has raked in more than its original lifetime collection in just 2 days. Mawra Hocane has been sharing appreciation posts for the movie alongside her wedding pictures.