Sanjay Dutt Pushes Fan Trying To Take Selfie With Him, Video Goes Viral
Sanjay Dutt was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport. As the actor was walking towards his car, he was caught up in an awkward encounter with a fan.
Sanjay Dutt, who is currently making headlines for his involvement in the illegal IPL streaming case, recently made a rare appearance at the Mumbai airport. As the actor was walking towards his car, he was captured in a rude interaction with a fan. Sanjay pushed a guy who was trying to take a selfie with him.
Sanjay Dutt faces backlash for his ‘rude behaviour’ with fan
In the clip, Sanjay can be seen wearing a pink kurta and brown cargo pants as he made his exit from the Mumbai airport. The actor did not interact with the paparazzi or stop to take photos with the fans. As one of the men came close to take a selfie with him, an irritated Sanjay was seen pushing the fan away. After that, he maintained his calm and walked to his car quickly.
The actor was criticised by the netizens for his rude behaviour. One user said, "He pushed the man taking selfie... I guess ... So rude." Another commented, "Selfie nhi deni toh mt do fan ko kyu dhakalna." A third one added, "Bhai fans ko dakka kaun Martha hai?"
Sanjay Dutt’s involvement in illegal IPL streaming case
Tamannaah Bhatia and Sanjay Dutt were summoned by the Maharashtra cyber cell about the illegal IPL match streaming case. FairPlay app has come under fire for broadcasting the 2023 IPL matches illegally. The actors have been accused of promoting and marketing the app. The cyber cell called them in for what they claimed was encouraging people to watch the IPL matches on the betting app.
Last week, Sanjay was summoned to appear for interrogation, however, he was unable to mark his attendance due to his schedule and requested a new date. The statements of musician Badshah and actress Jacqueline Fernandez have already been recorded by the cell.
