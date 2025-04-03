Sara Ali Khan Gives Another Glimpse Of Her Devotion For Lord Shiva, Offers Prayers At Chandramauleshwara Temple

Actress Sara Ali Khan has never shied away from embracing her spiritual side. As part of her religious journey, the diva offered prayers at the Chandramauleshwara Temple in Unkal, Karnataka. The 'Kedarnath' actress looked pretty in pink and white ethnic wear as she took blessings of Lord Shiva. Sara took to her IG and posted a collage of pictures posing on the temple stairs in a sans-makeup look. We could also see the tika on her forehead. Sara is often seen visiting religious sites like Kedarnath ever since her debut. The stunner even received backlash for visiting Hindu temples despite coming from a family of Nawabs.

Sara Ali Khan finds peace at Lord Shiva temple | Image: Instagram

Recently, she reacted to the trolls saying that she does not wish to see things through the lens of religion and the caste divide in society. On the work front, Sara is gearing up for the release of Anurag Basu’s anthology, 'Metro… In Dino'. She will be seen sharing the screen with Aditya Roy Kapur in her next.

Besides Aditya and Sara, the much-awaited drama also stars Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Ali Fazal, and Fatima Sana Shaikh in key roles. Announcing the release date of 'Metro… In Dino', the makers penned on social media, “When love, fate and city life collide magic is bound to happen! #Metro… इन दिनों brings the stories of heart from the cities that you love! Experience it on #July4th in cinemas near you”.