Sargun Mehta Recalls Being Duped Of ₹70 Lakh Ahead Of Udaariyaan Launch: Kisine Fraud Kiya…

After their successful stints as actors, Ravi Dubey and his wife Sargun Mehta are now the owners of a production house which is known for churning out some of the most popular shows on television and OTT. However, their journey wasn't easy. Sargun recently shared how the couple lost lakhs just days before their first production venture, Udaariyaan, aired.

Sargun Mehta on losing ₹70 lakh during Udaariyaan making

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Sargun Mehta shared how she fell victim to a fraud, losing ₹70 lakh. She explained that during the shoot of Udaariyaan, they had emptied their accounts, and while the set was being built, someone swindled a significant amount. Sargun recalled, “I remember stepping out of the set while Ravi was shooting for Matsya Kaand.”

At that time, she had a major argument with the art director, and Sargun revealed that the security guard had to hold her back due to her anger. She said, “Our show was about to air in 15 days, and it looked like a blank floor.” After the incident, she broke down in tears.

Meanwhile, her husband, Ravi Dubey, remained calm and supportive. Sargun mentioned, “Ravi was calm and said, ‘It’s gone, hasn’t it? The bad luck has passed, and the work will get done. We’ll earn it again.’ Those 4-5 months were a nightmare.”

What are they producing next?

Udaariyaan became one of the most popular television shows, starring Isha Malviya, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Ankit Gupta, and Abhishek Kumar in the lead roles.