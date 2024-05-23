Advertisement

A former model has filed a lawsuit against Sean “Diddy” Combs, accusing him of sexually assaulting her at his New York City recording studio in 2003, AP reported. Crystal McKinney, who was 22 years old at the time and a successful model, alleges that she met Combs during Men’s Fashion Week in Manhattan and was later invited to his recording studio.

Combs accused of sexual assault

According to the federal complaint filed in New York City, McKinney arrived at the studio to find Combs and several other men drinking and smoking marijuana, reported AP. After smoking some marijuana herself, which she later suspected was laced with another substance, McKinney felt disoriented. The lawsuit states that Combs led her to the bathroom, where the sexual assault occurred. McKinney alleges she lost consciousness afterwards and woke up in a taxi, realizing she had been sexually assaulted.

File photo of Sean Diddy Combs | Image: X

Allegations against Sean Diddy Combs

This lawsuit follows recent allegations against Combs, including a video aired by CNN showing him attacking singer Cassie in a Los Angeles hotel hallway in 2016. Combs has publicly apologised for the incident, calling his actions "inexcusable." However, due to the statute of limitations, he cannot be criminally prosecuted for the beating.

Advertisement

File photo of Sean Diddy Combs | Image: X

Cassie had also filed a lawsuit in November alleging beatings and abuse, which was settled shortly after. This settlement has led to increased scrutiny of Combs, resulting in multiple lawsuits and a federal criminal sex-trafficking investigation, which included raids on his mansions in Los Angeles and Miami.

Advertisement

McKinney's claim was filed under a New York City law that permits civil litigation during a limited window for events that occurred long ago.

(With AP inputs)