Selena Gomez-Benny Blanco Engaged, Share News With PDA Filled Photo - Actress Flaunts Diamond Ring

Selena Gomez-Benny Blanco Engaged: Less than a year after making their relationship official, actress and singer Selena Gomez got engaged to music producer Benny Blanco. Gomez shared the news on her Instagram handle with photos flaunting her huge diamond ring. She wrote in the caption, "Forever begins now." The post was soon flooded with congratulatory posts.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco have been linked since June 2023 | Image: X

Selena Gomez flaunts her diamond ring

Gomez seemed blissed out in photos announcing her engagement to Benny Blanco. She gushed over looking at the rock on her ring finger. In one of the photos, she seemed to be in a picnic-like setup as she looked at her ring finger with a smile on her face. In another snap, the couple seemed to be in a room as Blanco planted a kiss on the Only Murders In The Building Star's cheek and embraced her from behind.

Selena Gomez announced her engagement to Banny Blanco on December 12 | Image: Selena Gomez/Instagram

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Gomez shared that she saw a future with Blanco and was comfortable sharing glimpses from their life on social media. "I guess this is the safest I’ve ever felt in one, and I see a future with this person,” she had said.

Selena Gomez talks about her marriage plans

In a September interview with Vanity Fair, Gomez shared that there was no pressure on her and Blanco to get married. “We always make sure we’re protecting what we have, but there’s no rules,” she shared, adding, “I want him to always be himself. I always want to be myself.”

Filre photo of Selena Gomez | Image: Selena Gomez/Instagram