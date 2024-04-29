Advertisement

Selena Gomez says taking a four-year break from Instagram was one of the best decisions she made for her mental health. The 31-year-old artiste, who is the most followed woman on the platform with 429 million followers, said staying away from social media made her "happier." The singer revealed taking four years off of Instagram.

Selena Gomez on quitting social media

Selena Gomez recently appeared at the 2024 TIME 100 Summit. At the event, she spoke about her social media hiatus and said, "I took four years off of Instagram and I let my team post for me. I felt like it was the most rewarding gift I gave myself. I was more present. I was happier." She, instead, began connecting with her friends over the phone. "It’s more human. I think it’s important to take breaks," she added.

Selena Gomez file photo | Image: Selena Gomez/Instagram

When Selena Gomez announced social media hiatus

Back in January 2024, Selena took to her Instagram handle and showcased an endearing moment of Benny Blanco interacting with kids, expressing her decision to step away from social media for some time. Her caption read, "I'm off social media for a while. I'm focusing on what really matters." This announcement came amid the aftermath of the Golden Globes where a video surfaced showcasing Selena and Taylor Swift engaged in a conversation during an ad break. Allegedly, there was an exchange regarding a selfie request with actor Timothee Chalamet, reportedly denied by Kylie Jenner.

Advertisement

Selena's story | Image: Instagram

Responding to the speculation, Selena had clarified the situation in the comments of an E-News Instagram post, stating, "Nooooo I told Taylor about two of my friends who hooked up. Not that that's anyone's business." Additionally, actor Timothee Chalamet shared in a viral video that there was no rift between Selena and Kylie Jenner, emphasising, "we’re all good."

Advertisement

(With PTI inputs)