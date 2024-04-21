Advertisement

Shahid Kapoor recently made headlines after a picture of his travel itinerary went viral on social media. The photo mentioned that the Jab We Met actor would travel to seven cities around the world. While the actor himself kept mum about the leaked photo, his wife Mira took to her Instagram stories to react to the same.

Shahid Kapoor’s wife reacts to his leaked itinerary

Days after Shahid’s travel details began circulating online, his wife Mira took to her Instagram story to react to the same. She slammed the media reportage on the matter and quipped that social media is more concerned about her husband than she is. Mira’s comments are now doing rounds on social media.

Mira Rajput wrote on Instagram, “When the internet cares more about your husband's travel plans than you do. Btw, when are you making me meet this friend @shahidkapoor ???” For the uninitiated, the travel itinerary of Shaid mentioned a friend of his would take care of all the travel and accommodation arrangements for him.

Shahid Kapoor gearing up for the release of Deva

Shahid Kapoor is gearing up for the release of the high-action movie Deva. Deva is helmed by Rosshan Andrrews, known for Malayalam blockbusters such as Salute and Kayamkulam Kochunni. The film also stars Pooja Hegde in a pivotal role. Shahid said the shoot of the movie is halfway done.

Shahid told PTI, “Deva is halfway through. It is a very challenging character for me, it’s very exciting. It has a lot of action but it has a lot of story, it has a strong sense of thrill, and what’s going to happen next.” He added he had an exciting time on the set of the movie. He commented, “The character is very surprising. I’m excited and having a good time on the sets.”