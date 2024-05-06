Advertisement

Ashish Gokhale's struggle, to make himself a known name and face in the world of Indian cinema, follows a trajectory similar to most who harbour that dream. However, it is safe to say that Gokhale's passion and drive for the same, may be slightly higher. For those who are unaware, besides tirelessly chasing his passion of acting, Gokhale is also a full time doctor.

Ashish Gokhale reflects on his demanding dual roles



Ashish Gokhale recently took to his Instagram handle to share a collage featuring him in his role from the Ajay Devgn starrer Shaitaan alongside a candid shot of him having dozed off in his scrubs, mid-work. Incidentally, Gokhale had played the role of a police officer who interrupts a rather tense moment between Devgn's Kabir Rishi and R Madhavan's Vanaraj Kashyap. Giving a shoutout to himself, Gokhale reflected on the amount of dedication it took to land him that role, all while taking care of his responsibilities as a doctor - and happily so.

The caption to his post read, "All the night shifts at the hospital and early morning Shoots, auditions. The hardwork of balancing 2 professions of Medicine and Acting. Combining Passion to Entertain The Multiverse and hearts and Duty of saving lives." His caption then concluded with an excerpt from Robert Frost's well known poetry, Stopping By Woods On A Snowy Evening - "...and miles to go before I sleep".

Shaitaan makes for Ashish Gokhale's first big hit



Gokhale's role in Shaitaan, no matter how small, still makes the Ajay Devgn starrer, his first big film. As per media reports, Shaitaan was made on a budget of ₹60 crores to ₹65 crores. As per a Sacnilk report, its domestic collections currently stand at ₹141.25 crores.

The same report pegs its worldwide collections at ₹200.55 crores. Shaitaan is currently streaming on Netflix.