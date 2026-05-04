Shakira Makes History After Her Free Copacabana Beach Concert Draws 2 Million Fans

Global singer Shakira created history as she performed a massive free concert at Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, drawing a crowd of nearly 2 million people on Saturday night, according to Billboard.

The concert, held as part of her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran world tour, turned one of the world's most famous beaches into a sea of fans. People started arriving early in the day to get a good spot, and by night, the entire stretch was filled with cheering fans.

Shakira came on stage around 11 p.m., a little later than planned. As she appeared, fans welcomed her with loud cheers while drones lit up the sky with the message "I love you Brazil."

During the show, Shakira spoke about her long connection with the country. As per Billboard, she told the crowd, "I arrived here when I was 18 years old, dreaming about singing for you. And now look at this. Life is magical."

She performed many of her popular songs including "Hips Don't Lie," "La Tortura," and "La Bicicleta." The concert ended with "BZRP Music Sessions #53/66," a song that has been widely talked about after her personal life changes.

Rio's mayor Eduardo Cavaliere took to X to share that around 2 million people attended the show and called it a historic moment for the city. "The She-Wolf made history in Rio," he posted, referring to Shakira's 2009 hit.

The event also brought a strong emotional response from fans. Many said Shakira's music has been a part of their lives for years. One fan shared that listening to her since childhood made this concert very special.

The concert also had a big impact on the city. Local vendors sold food, drinks, and other items throughout the day, while hotels and restaurants saw a rise in visitors. Officials said such events help bring business and tourism to Rio. (ANI)

