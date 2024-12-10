Shraddha-Andrew Garfield, Ranbir-Olivia Wilde: Hollywood x Bollywood Crossover Sparks Fan Frenzy

Bollywood and Hollywood celebrities came together at the ongoing Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The occasion gave a chance to some of the most unexpected crossovers which quickly made their way to the internet. Shraddha Kapoor posing with Andrew Garfield and Ranbir Kapoor with Olivia Wilde are some of the examples of the same.

Ranbir Kapoor poses with Olivia Wilde

Ranbir Kapoor's red carpet appearance was eye-catching as he shared a memorable moment with Hollywood actress and director Olivia Wilde. Several images from the gala surfaced online in which Ranbir can be seen posing with Olivia Wilde on the red carpet.

Ranbir looked dapper in a red bandhgala coat that he wore with a white shirt and black pants. On the other hand, Olivia could be seen donning a white gown. She accentuated the ensemble with heels, a gilded gold cuff, and rings. On the sidelines of the Red Sea Film Festival, Ranbir spoke with Deadline and shared updates on his upcoming projects. Reacting to the same several social media users wrote 'A crossover we never expected'.

When Stree met Spiderman: Shraddha Kapoor poses with Andrew Garfield

On the fifth day of the festival's fourth edition, the Stree actress Shraddha Kapoor turned heads with her stunning red-carpet appearance at the Gala Screening for the MENA premiere of the film We Live in Time. The event saw a star-studded lineup, with Hollywood actor Andrew Garfield in attendance, along with Benedict Cumberbatch, Adam Ackland, and Jeremy Renner.

Andrew Garfield with Shraddha Kapoor | Image: X