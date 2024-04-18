Advertisement

Shriya Saran recently found herself in a sticky situation while attending a film's screening in Mumbai city. During the event, an elderly woman kept commenting on the actor's clothes amid sweltering heat. Now, a video of the same is doing the rounds on the internet.

Shriya Saran's awkward fan encounter

In the viral video, the woman can be seen standing close to Shriya Saran and pointing out at her shimmery outfit. She was heard saying, "Itne garmi mein kapde kaise pehni hui hai. Garmi nahi ho rahi hai? Ek toh AC me baithne wali bacchi hai. Chalo jao..." Shriya Saran was seen controlling her laughter whilst trying to get out of the situation. "Dekha? Aisa hota hai," Shriya said before making her way in inside the theatre. Meanwhile, Shriya was attending the screening of the film Do Aur Do Pyaar in the city. The film stars Pratik Gandhi, Vidya Balan, and Ileana D'Cruz among others.

Kajal Aggarwal's unpleasant encounter with a fan in Hyderabad

Kajal Aggarwal had an unpleasant encounter with one of her fans at a store launch event. In the viral video, a fan can be seen approaching Kajal Aggarwal to click a photo with her. However, he made Kajal uncomfortable by inappropriately touching her while posing for the cameras.

Fan/random Guy Misbehaving with actress #KajalAggarwal in a event🙄🙄 pic.twitter.com/I68WdTbxLl — Movies & Entertainment (@Movies_Ent_)

Appalled by the behaviour, Kajal Aggarwal made the fan move away from her and seemed extremely disturbed by the behaviour. The video has left her fans in fury as they shared the video on social media. Not just Kajal Aggarwal, but many other actresses including Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday and others have faced such fan encounters in the past.