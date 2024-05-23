Advertisement

Actress Shruti Haasan has finally addressed her relationship status amid speculations about her breakup with ex-boyfriend Santanu Hazarika. In a candid Q&A session with her fans on her Instagram handle today, she opened up about her personal life. She also spoke about her film much-anticipated film, Dacoit.

Shruti Haasan talks about her relationship status

While traveling in Mumbai this morning, Shruti Haasan conducted an interactive Q&A session with her Instagram followers. The Saalar actress answered various questions from her fans, including her preference for online or offline shopping, her current location, and her best friend.

What really grabbed attention was when the actress addressed the speculations about her breakup with Santanu Hazarika. Responding to questions about whether she is single or committed, Shruti candidly admitted, "I don’t like answering these questions, but I am entirely single, I am willing to mingle, only working and enjoying my life. Bye, Enough."

Shruti Haasan confirms her breakup with Santanu | Image: Shruti Haasan/Instagram

Shruti Haasan and Santanu Hazarika reportedly met during the COVID-19 pandemic. The actress communicated with Santanu through her Instagram handle and stated in a media interview that she shared her poetry with him. In return, she remembered Santanu sharing his artwork with her. The couple began talking in that manner and quickly became friends.

Shruti Haasan talks about her upcoming film

Shruti also spoke about her highly anticipated movie, Dacoit.

Shruti Haasan talks about the upcoming film Dacoit | Image: Shruti Haasan/Instagram

When asked what makes the film special, she enthusiastically replied, "It's so special, I don't even know where to begin. I am so excited for this and for all of you to see it. Love the team, love everyone, and I am just super, super, super, super stoked." This has certainly heightened fans' excitement for the film's release.