Shruti Haasan and Santanu Hazarika have parted ways after being together for four years. The couple was living together before breaking up. Several media reports and their social media activity confirm that the couple is no longer together.

Did Shruti Haasan really break up?

Eagle-eyed fans noticed Shruti Haasan has removed her boyfriend Santanu from her social media accounts. They both have unfollowed each other on Instagram. Additionally, the Salaar actress has even deleted all the photos and videos with Santanu.

Now paparazzi account Viral Bhayani, has taken to his Instagram account to confirm the news of the actress’ breakup. Confirming the news, he wrote in the caption, “Shruti Haasan and her doodle artiste-illustrator beau Santanu Hazarika, who were living together for the past couple of years have now broken up.”

Both Shruti and Santanu are yet to comment on the matter. However, the Salaar actress recently declared her return to the internet, saying, "It's been a crazy ride, learning so much about myself and about people. We should never be sorry for all the things we can be or need to be." Although there hasn't been any formal information regarding the actress and her boyfriend's relationship, it seems like things aren't working out.

A brief timeline of Shruti Haasan and Santanu Hazarika's relationship

Shruti Haasan and Santanu Hazarika reportedly got together during the COVID-19 pandemic. The actress interacted with Santanu via the social media app Instagram and shared in a media interview that she had shared her poetry with him. In return, she recalled Santanu sharing his artwork with her. The couple began talking in that fashion and soon became friends.

In a recent media interview, Shruti mentioned that Santanu is her best friend and she just ‘happen to be together’ with him. She also added that he has helped her become a calm and better person. The two were often spotted together in public and would engage in social banter.