Shruti Haasan and her longtime beau Santanu Hazarika have reportedly split up. The two have unfollowed each other on their Instagram handles, and the actress has also removed pictures of Santanu from social media. The couple has reportedly been living separately for about a month. Shruti's latest Instagram post has sparked a flood of comments about their alleged breakup.

Shruti Haasan's first post after breakup with Santanu

Shruti Haasan took to her Instagram handle to share a series of photos. She captioned her post, "I feel the light. I feel so blessed and grateful for these moments." In the photos, the actress exuded happinees as she posed with her sister Akshara Haasan. Soon after she made the post, her fans took to the comments section to express their views. A social media user wrote, "3rd Pic - that perfect look when u just had a break up 👀🤧." Meanwhile, another person wrote, "After breakup people glow different 😢." "She is trying to act like she is not even feeling sad for her breakup," read another comment.

Shruti Haasan and Santanu Hazarika's relationship timeline

Shruti Haasan and Santanu Hazarika reportedly met during the COVID-19 pandemic. The actress communicated with Santanu through her Instagram handle and stated in a media interview that she shared her poetry with him. In return, she remembered Santanu sharing his artwork with her. The couple began talking in that manner and quickly became friends. In a recent media interview, Shruti stated that Santanu is her best friend and that she simply 'happens to be together' with him. She also stated that he has helped her become a more peaceful and positive person. The two were frequently seen together in public and would engage in social banter. Meanwhile, both Shruti and Santanu are yet to comment on the matter.