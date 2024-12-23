Shyam Benegal Dies: On His 90th Birthday, Renowned Filmmaker Confirmed Working On Three Projects

Shyam Benegal Dies: The veteran filmmaker and Dadasaheb Phalke Award passed away at the age of 90. The director took his last breath today (Monday) at 6.38 pm in Wockhardt Hospital in Mumbai Central. He was admitted for the treatment of Chronic kidney disease. Days before his passing, the ace director celebrated his 90th birthday on December 15. Speaking in an interview, the filmmaker confirmed working on 2-3 projects.

Shyam Benegal was determined to work on 2-3 projects despite deteriorating health

Just nine days ago, Shyam Benegal celebrated his 90th birthday. Turning 90 is a significant milestone, but for some, like filmmaker Shyam Benegal, it was just another day marked by daily routines and ongoing work commitments. “We all grow old. I don’t do anything great on my birthday. It may be a special day, but I don’t celebrate it specifically. I cut a cake at the office with my team,” Benegal told PTI.

An inside photo from Shyam Benegal's birthday | Image: X

Despite the physical challenges that come with age, including frequent hospital visits for dialysis three times a week, Benegal remains committed to his passion for filmmaking. “I’m working on two to three projects; they are all different from one another. It’s difficult to say which one I will make. They are all for the big screen,” said the director, whose most recent film was the 2023 biographical Mujib: The Making of a Nation. To mark his special day actors who had worked with him through the decades gathered to wish him on the landmark day, almost as a last sayonara to the filmmaker who had given them perhaps the best roles of their careers.

Shyam Benegal's family confirms his cause of death

The filmmaker's daughter confirmed the news of his passing to PTI. Shyam Benegal was 90 years old and passed away after fighting a chronic kidney disease. The filmmaker passed away at Mumbai's Wockhardt Hospital due to chronic kidney disease, Pia Benegal told PTI.

A file photo of Shyam Benegal | Image: X