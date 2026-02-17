Updated 17 February 2026 at 21:45 IST
Sidharth Malhotra's Father Sunil Malhotra Passes Away, Actor Shares Emotional Post
Actor Sidharth Malhotra’s father, Sunil Malhotra, reportedly passed away four days ago. Sidharth and his wife, Kiara Advani, rushed to Delhi to attend the last rites. The actor also shared a heartfelt post as he grieved his father’s loss.
Sidharth Malhotra's Father Sunil Malhotra Passes Away, Actor Shares Emotional Note | Image: X
Siddharth Malhotra’s father, Sunil Malhotra, passed away on February 14 in Delhi. The actor and his wife, Kiara Advani, travelled to Delhi to attend the last rites and support the family during this tough time.
Sidharth is deeply mourning his father’s loss. On Tuesday, he shared an emotional note on Instagram along with a series of old photographs in his memory.
