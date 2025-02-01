Singer Millind Gaba-His Wife Pria Beniwal Announce First Pregnancy 2 Years After Marriage | WATCH

Millind Gaba and Pria Beniwal are all set to embrace parenthood for the first time. The couple took to their social media account their first pregnancy. They tied the knot in April 2022 and the video of their pregnancy announcement is now doing rounds on social media.

Millind Gaba and Pria Beniwal announce first pregnancy

On February 1, Millind Gaba and Pria Beniwal took to their Instagram account to make a joint announcement about their first pregnancy. The video begins with the couple sitting in their car. Millin then pulls out a baby car seat announcing the news of their pregnancy. The singer shared the video with the caption, "Our little miracle is on the way Forever Grateful."

The video ended with the template, "Our hearts are full, and soon our hearts will be too. 2025." The announcement soon went viral online. Well-wishers and fans of the singer took to the comment section to congratulate them. Uorfi Javed, Khushi Chawla, RJ Kisna among others sent their good wishes to the expecting parents.

Millind Gaba and Pria Beniwal tie the knot in Delhi

Bigg Boss OTT contestant Millind Gaba exchanged vows with his girlfriend Pria Beniwal in Delhi in April 2022. Several pictures from the couple's wedding ceremony surfaced online. Millind opted for a golden sherwani, while Pria looked absolutely beautiful in a heavily embroidered lehenga.



A file photo of Millind Gaba and Pria Beniwal during their wedding | Image: Instagram

The wedding, which was conducted, saw the presence of several celebrities including singer Vilen, actor Akshara Singh and 'Bigg Boss 14' fame Shefali Bagga among others. The couple also held a sangeet and cocktail bash for their friends from the industry including Mika Singh, Guru Randhawa, Bhushan Kumar, Prince Narula, Suyyash Rai and many others. Millind is best known for his songs Zindagi Di Paudi, Teri Yaari and Yaar Mod Do. On the other hand, Pria, who is a fashion blogger, is the elder sister of famous YouTuber Harsh Beniwal.