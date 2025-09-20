Singer Zubeen Garg's Mortal Remains To Arrive In Assam On Sunday, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Says 'Hopefully By 6 AM...'

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has been updating Zubeen Garg's fans after the singer’s death on Friday in a tragic scuba diving accident in Singapore. CM shared on social media that the post-mortem has been completed and the mortal remains will be handed over to the accompanying team in the presence of the Indian Embassy.

The CM will travel to Delhi later today to receive our beloved Zubeen’s mortal remains from Singapore. From there, they will bring him back to Guwahati, hopefully by 6 am.

In the video shared on X, CM informs the update, “Upon arrival in Guwahati, the mortal remains will first be taken to Zubeen's house. We request that the public not be present at that time to allow Zubeen's family to spend some private time with him, as that will be their last moment together.”

“Because, after arriving at Sarusajal, the family will not be able to spend time with Zubeen, therefore, Zubeen's family has requested that Zubeen's mortal remains be brought to Zubeen's house so that his 85-year-old father or other close relatives can see him.”

“We have instructed the police to create an environment where Zubeen's family can spend Intimate time with him. After that, we will bring him to Sarusajal.” CM also informed that, “Tomorrow we may restrict trucks on the National Highway so that we can make arrangements for the lakhs of people who will come. Tomorrow is Sunday.”

“There is no reason to call a bandh tomorrow, but, on the day Zubeen's last rites will be performed, we will definitely close schools and colleges.”

The Ya Ali singer was in Singapore to attend the North East India Festival, where he was set to perform. During a scuba diving attempt, he got injured and was immediately taken to Singapore General Hospital. He was admitted to the intensive care unit but sadly could not survive.