Sobhita Dhulipala Questions 'Casual Objectification', Says Labels 'Amuse' Her

Sobhita Dhulipala is basking in the success of her recent release Monkey Man. The actress made her Hollywood debut in the Dev Patel directorial and even though she had a small part in the film, she received massive critical acclaim. In a new interview, the Made In Heaven fame opened up about being objectified and the social media boom.

Sobhita Dhulipala questions objectification of women in industry

Sobhita Dhulipala claimed that objectification and labelling people only serves a ‘PR narrative’. She also mentioned that she has been told not to lose hope multiple times, which ‘amuses’ her. The actress opened up about ‘casual objectifying’.

A file photo of Sobhita Dhulipala | Image: Sobhita Dhulipala/Instagram

Sobhita shared, “We’re very good with reducing people to keywords. This is a ‘hot person’, this is a ‘cute person’, this is a ‘funny person’. This endless desire to flatten out complexity and pool people into one bucket only serves a PR narrative.” She also narrated a personal incident and said, “It’s actually quite oppressive for the person itself. I’ve been told so many times to be more ‘palatable’ or less ‘unpredictable’ and that continues to amuse me.”

Sobhita Dhulipala on why she stays away from social media

In the same interview, Sobhita Dhulipala also reasoned why she prefers to stay away from social media. For the unversed, the actress’ activity on Instagram is sporadic. The actress shared the reason behind the same and said, “It’s because I’m very sensitive. If I said I don’t get affected by what people say, that’d be a lie.”

A file photo of Sobhita Dhulipala | Image: Sobhita Dhulipala/Instagram

She also reasoned that she gets affected by what people say about her and therefore she does not like to engage on social media. The actress shared, “I do get affected by what people say and I want to remain like that. I don’t want to be desensitised. I want to feel everything. I’d rather be broken a million times than be callous. So limiting exposure is one way to address that.”