Sobhita Dhulipala Shares Glimpse Of First Pongal Celebration With Naga Chaitanya After Marriage | PHOTOS

Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya tied the knot in December last year. The couple is now celebrating their first Makar Sankranti and Pongal as newlyweds. The Made in Heaven actress took to her social media account to share a glimpse of the celebration.

Sobhita Dhulipala shares a sneak peek of Sankranti celebration

Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya are known to lead a private life. The couple refrains from sharing most parts of their life online. In fact, despite chatter around their relationship, the duo confirmed the same only when they got engaged. Amid this, the newlywed actress has now shared a peek into the Sankranti celebration.

A screengrab of Sobhita Dhulipala's Instagram stories | Image: Instagram

Taking to her Instagram stories on January 14, Sobhita first shared a photo of the traditional bonfire. She shared the photo with the caption, 'bhogi, renewal, transformation'. She then shared a snap of the traditional rangoli and extended the festive greetings alongside. In one of the photos, Sobhita can be seen dressed in a red saree with her hair tied in a bun. In another snap, she shared a glimpse of her and Naga Chaitanya's feet with a heart emoji. In the final slide, Sobhita shared a snap of the prasad.

How did Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala first meet?

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala first met at the actor's residence years ago. The actress was invited to their residence by Chay's father Nagarjuna who liked her performance in the 2018 Telugu spy film Goodachari. At the time, Naga Chaitanya only met the Made In Heaven actress in passing. They had their first conversation in April 2022 when they added each other on social media. The couple spoke about their shared love for food on Instagram.



Sobhita Dhulipala-Naga Chaitanya at their engagement | Image: Instagram