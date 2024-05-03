Advertisement

Sobhita Dhulipala has been earning praise for her recent Hollywood debut Monkey Man. Despite limited appearance, the Made In Heaven actress seemed to have impressed the audience with her performance in the Dev Patel film. Days after the release, the actress has spoken candidly about her personal life. In a new interview, Sobhita talks about being in love and what she looks for in a relationship.

I am always in love: Sobhita Dhulipala on her idea of love and companionship

In an interview with GQ India, Sobhita Dhulipala asked if she is in love or has been in a relationship. The Made In Heaven fame described love as a ‘necessity and luxury’. However, she did not confirm anything or go into the specifics.

Sobhita told the publication, “I am always in love. Love is such a defining fuel. It’s probably the only thing that’s a necessity and a luxury.” The actress also shared what she is like in a relationship. She asserted that despite the common perception about her she is a coy person. She said, “My physicality might make me seem like I’m a hard-a**. Strong. Cold. Independent. And the work that I’ve done probably supports that theory. But I’m actually quite the opposite. I’m just a sad clown. I find such joy in being less. I’ve just become a lot less needy.” Talkin about being in love the actress mentioned, “I truly believe that the purest emotion in the world is devotion. Have I experienced that? I don’t think I’m so devoid of ego that I can experience that but I believe there’s so much beauty in being able to, I don’t know, just dissolve into someone?”

Sobhita Dhulipala is rumoured to be dating Naga Chaitanya

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita's relationship rumours surfaced months after the former split up with his wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Several reports then claimed that Samantha was purposely spreading false rumours about Chaitanya to tarnish his image. The duo has kept mum about their status, however, reports of their romance keep flooding the internet