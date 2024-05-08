Advertisement

News of Sonali Bendre having emerged triumphant over her cancer diagnosis, came in 2021. The actress chose to find her way back to set, within a mere few months. 2022 saw her commence her journey as Amina Qureshi, on series The Broken News, along side Jaideep Ahlawat. The second season of the series, recently marked its premiere.

Sonali Bendre reveals how going through chemotherapy has impacted her acting career



In a recent chat with Pinkvilla, Sonali Bendre was asked what in her opinion, is the most difficult part of being an actor. In response, Sonali ended up revealing how while earlier memorising a page worth of lines was akin to a cakewalk for her, off late, she has been finding it tougher. Bendre particularly pinpointed her chemotherapy sessions as being the probable culprit behind this change.

She said, "I don’t know if it’s difficult…but lately when I started off, the memory was much better. I could read a whole page and remember it. Nowadays I need to take a little more time to memorize those lines. That could be the brain fog post chemo, aging or I don’t know what it is but that is happening, and this is kind of weird for me."

Acting was never part of the plan for Sonali Bendre



Reminiscing about her acting career which took off in the 90s, Sonali also revealed how being an actor, was never really part of the plan. She even went so far as to tag herself as an "accidental actor".

She said, "I’m an accidental actor. I was never inspired to be an actor. It just happened to me and as I progressed, the journey continued, I fell in love with it." Both seasons of The Broken News, directed by Vinay Waikul, also starring Jaideep Ahlawat, is currently available for streaming on ZEE5.