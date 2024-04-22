Advertisement

Zeenat Aman recently made a statement advocating for couples to consider a live-in relationship before marriage, which elicited mixed reactions, ranging from criticism to support. After actor Mumtaz criticised Zeenat and her personal life, actor Mukesh Khanna slammed the statement, labelling live-in relationships unacceptable. In response to the debate, actor-filmmaker Soni Razdan took a shot at Mukesh, indirectly mocking him for making such a big deal out of a statement.

How did the controversy begin?

A few weeks ago, Zeenat shared a post on her Instagram handle where she suggested that couples should live together before marriage. An excerpt from her post read, “This is the same advice I’ve always given my sons, both of whom have had, or are in, a live-in relationship. It just seems logical to me that before two people get their families and the government involved in their equation, they first put their relationship to the ultimate test.”

Reacting to the same, Mukesh said, “This (live-in relationship) is not acceptable in Indian culture. Just imagine if a boy and a girl live with each other like husband and wife before marriage, and they do not get along well, then imagine what will happen to both of them. Those who are saying such things should think before speaking.”

Soni Razdan takes a jibe at Mukesh Khanna

Taking to her X handle, Soni Razdan took a dig at Mukesh Khanna's statement and said. She wrote, “Gosh. Can’t imagine what would happen if a couple live together in a ‘live -in’ relationship and don’t get along. The mind boggles.”

Gosh. Can’t imagine what would happen if a couple live together in a ‘live -in’ relationship and don’t get along. The mind boggles ☺️ https://t.co/EAHKv8trmo — Soni Razdan (@Soni_Razdan)

