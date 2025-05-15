Sonu Nigam Gets Relief From Karnataka High Court For 'Insulting' Kannadigas With Pahalgam Terror Attack Remarks

Sonu Nigam is currently in soup for his comments comparing the Pahalgam terror attack with a concert attendee's Kannada song request during his performance in Bengaluru. Sonu has moved the Karnataka High Court to quash any criminal proceedings against him in the matter. On May 15, the matter was heard in Court, and Sonu was granted relief from appearing in-person during the investigation.

The court also ruled that no coercive action be taken against Sonu in the matter pertaining to his "offensive" remarks against Kannadigas. A case was registered by the Avalahalli police station on May 3 for the offences under Sections 351(2) (criminal intimidation), 352(1) (insult to provoke a breach of peace), and 353 (statements conducing to public mischief) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 (BNS).

The Court has directed that Sonu need not go physically to Karnataka to record statements, if any are required by the police. He can appear for questioning via video conferencing or the police can go his residence to record statements. "Since he is a celebrity, let him send a statement by post. If he has to appear physically, again it will lead to more tamasha," Sonu Nigam's advocate Dhananjay Vidyapati said.

Sonu Nigam courted controversy for his comments during a show in April in Bengaluru | Image: Instagram

The State countered that Nigam should not have compared requests by fans to sing in Kannada to the Pahalgam terror attack. The State's counsel added that Nigam has not been cooperating with the police.