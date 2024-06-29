Published 11:17 IST, June 29th 2024
Sonu Nigam Washes Asha Bhosle's Feet At Veteran Singer's Biography Swarswamini Asha's Launch Event
Lenegadry actress Asha Bhosle, who has given numerous hit tracks to music industry, was honoured with her biography - Swaraswamini Asha - in Mumbai on June 28.
- Entertainment
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Sonu Nigam with Asha Bhosle. | Image: Sonu Nigam/Instagram
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
11:17 IST, June 29th 2024