sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 11:17 IST, June 29th 2024

Sonu Nigam Washes Asha Bhosle's Feet At Veteran Singer's Biography Swarswamini Asha's Launch Event

Lenegadry actress Asha Bhosle, who has given numerous hit tracks to music industry, was honoured with her biography - Swaraswamini Asha - in Mumbai on June 28.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Sonu Nigam
Sonu Nigam with Asha Bhosle. | Image: Sonu Nigam/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

11:17 IST, June 29th 2024