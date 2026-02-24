Splitsvilla 7 Star Mayank Pawar Dies At 37, Condolences Pour In

Splitsvilla season 7 fame Mayank Pawar breathed his last at the age of 37. The cause of his death remains unconfirmed. The news of his demise was shared on his official Instagram account on Monday, leaving his fans and fitness enthusiasts in deep grief.

The post on his Instagram account mentioned that Mayak Pawar passed away on February 23, 2026, at the age of 37. The post did not mention the cause of his death, and it remains unknown.

His family also shared a note about Mayank’s prayer meeting. It will take place on February 25, 2026, from 5 pm to 6 pm at Valmiki Mandir, Sangam Park, Rana Pratap Bagh. The post captioned, “A brother, a champion, a mentor, and an inspiration to many. Mayank Pawar will forever live in our hearts. Please join us in prayer and remembrance. Om Shanti 🥀💗🕊”

Mayank celebrated his 37th birthday on January 1, 2026. The news of his death left fans and followers in shock, and many expressed their condolences.

Mayank rose to fame after appearing on Splitsvilla 7. On the show, fellow contestants appreciated his calm nature and the effort he put into every task. His elimination episode became one of the most discussed moments of the season.

Mayank Pawar was more than just a reality television personality. He built a strong reputation in the fitness industry. He won the Mr India title seven times and also secured the overall Mr India championship once. As a celebrity fitness trainer, he positively influenced many lives.