Star-studded Moment: Rajinikanth, Sivakarthikeyan Meet Youngest World Chess Champion Gukesh, Shower Him With Blessings, Gifts

Gukesh Dommaraju became a nationwide sensation after he bagged the title of the youngest world champion in chess recently. The chess prodigy, who ended an eleven-year wait by bringing the championship back to India, continues to receive praise from prominent figures across the country. In Chennai, superstars Rajinikanth and Sivakarthikeyan met him to honour his remarkable achievement.

Rajinikanth, Sivakarthikeyan meet youngest world chess champion Gukesh

Gukesh and his parents recently visited superstar Rajinikanth at his Poes Garden residence in Chennai. Taking to his X(formerly Twitter) handle, Gukesh shared a photo where he is holding a book and wearing a shawl, with Rajinikanth standing beside him. He captioned the post, “Thanks Superstar Rajinikanth sir for your warm wishes and inviting, spending time and sharing your wisdom with us.”

Gukesh also had the chance to meet Amaran star Sivakarthikeyan, who gifted him a watch. Accompanied by his parents, Gukesh visited Sivakarthikeyan’s office and enjoyed quality time with him. Since Sivakarthikeyan is reportedly Gukesh’s favourite actor, the meeting was particularly meaningful.

In his X post, Gukesh wrote, “Had a great time with Sivakarthikeyan sir and he was kind enough to spend time with me and my family despite his busy schedule and enjoyed a lot! (sic)”

Amitabh Bachchan, Mohanlal, Mahesh Babu and more wishes to Gukesh

Indian celebrities, including legends like Amitabh Bachchan and Mohanlal and superstars like Mahesh Babu, congratulated Gukesh on his victory. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also praised his achievement, describing it as “historic and exemplary.”