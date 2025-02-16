Study To Pass In Life, Not Just Exams, Explore New Ways to Learn: Vikrant, Bhumi's Golden Advice On Pariksha Pe Charcha

After Deepika Padukone , Vikrant Massey and Bhumi Pednekar appeared on the episode of Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025. The actors helped school students with how to handle stress, the importance of focusing on one's strength and not engaging in rote learning.

Never feel arrogant about getting good marks: Vikrant Massey tells students on Pariksha Pe Charcha

Vikrant Massey shared words of wisdom with school students in the episode that aired on Sunday. Talking to the youngsters, the 12th Fail actor shared, “We all know how to subconsciously visualise. You can take out 10 minutes a day to write about your feelings and what you wish to achieve in a journal... It's a kind of manifestation.” He emphasised that practising the “power of visualisation” can go a long way.

Vikrant also stressed that it is important to study in a manner that stays with them in the long run. He told the students, "Never feel arrogant about getting good marks. Keep your eyes low and your thinking high. That's very important. Study to pass in life, not just exams. Be kind to yourself and if you do not meet your expectations, restart."

What did Bhumi Pednekar tell students on Pariksha Pe Charcha?

Bhumi Pednekar shared personal experience to connect with students and help them understand how to navigate challenges at a young age. Recounting how she lost her father at a young age, the Dum Laga Ke Haisha actress advocated for always identifying strengths during turbulent times. She shared, “At that age you don't realise that such a big unfortunate event has happened to you. I just knew I had to play by my strengths. Identify your strengths during challenging times... Explore new ways to learn... Like whenever I am given a scene, I try doing it in different ways.”



Previously, eminent personalities like boxer MC Mary Kom , spiritual leader Sadhguru, and Bollywood star Deepika Padukone also shared their experiences and knowledge with students on key aspects of life and learning in different episodes of Pariksha Pe Charcha this year. The first edition of the prime minister's interactive programme with school and college students was held at the Talkatora Stadium in February 2018. Its seventh edition was held in a town hall format at the Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan, engaging participants from across the country and overseas.