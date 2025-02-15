Style Actor Sahil Khan Ties The Knot With 22-Year-old Milena At Burj Khalifa, Dubai | PHOTOS

Updated 11:01 IST, February 15th 2025
Style fame Sahil Khan took to his Instagram account to share a series of photos from his white wedding with 22-year-old Milena at the World's tallest building.
Sahil Khan took to his Instagram account to share a series of photos from his white wedding with Milena Alexandra. The former actor, best known for the film Style, is 48 years old and has tied the knot with a 22-year-old girl. Photos from their wedding are now doing rounds on social media.
Sahil Khan shares photos from a dreamy wedding with Milena
Valentine's Day 2025 was extra special for Sahil Khan who tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend Milena Alexandra. On the day of love, the couple took to their Instagram account to share the photos from their wedding which took place on February 9 in Dubai. The former actor got married at the world's tallest building - Burj Khalifa.
Sharing the photos, Sahil Khan wrote in the caption, “JUST GOT MARRIED With My BABY". For his special day, the former actor donned a black and white tuxedo for the classic Hollywood glamour. He paired the look with a boutniere. His bride, Milena wore a signature white gown and teamed it with a beautiful veil with a tiara. In an earlier post, Sahil shared a glimpse of the wedding and wrote in the caption, “Finally 💘 💍 Got Married Thanks For The Wishes Happy Valentines Day To All The Lovers May All Of You Find Love Happiness & Success in This Life… OneLife." In another post he wrote, “The Wedding 💍 Cake 🎂❤️ The Most Important Cake Of My Life…”
Did You Know Milena Alexandra is Sahil Khan's second wife?
Sahil Khan dons many hats on the professional front, he is an actor, fitness entrepreneur and YouTuber. However, over the years, he has become one of the controversial celebs. Sahil was earlier married to Iranian-born Norwegian actress Negar Khan. They got married in September 2003, but divorced in July 2005.
