Style Actor Sahil Khan Ties The Knot With 22-Year-old Milena At Burj Khalifa, Dubai | PHOTOS

Sahil Khan took to his Instagram account to share a series of photos from his white wedding with Milena Alexandra. The former actor, best known for the film Style, is 48 years old and has tied the knot with a 22-year-old girl. Photos from their wedding are now doing rounds on social media.

Sahil Khan shares photos from a dreamy wedding with Milena

Valentine's Day 2025 was extra special for Sahil Khan who tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend Milena Alexandra. On the day of love, the couple took to their Instagram account to share the photos from their wedding which took place on February 9 in Dubai. The former actor got married at the world's tallest building - Burj Khalifa.

Sharing the photos, Sahil Khan wrote in the caption, “JUST GOT MARRIED With My BABY". For his special day, the former actor donned a black and white tuxedo for the classic Hollywood glamour. He paired the look with a boutniere. His bride, Milena wore a signature white gown and teamed it with a beautiful veil with a tiara. In an earlier post, Sahil shared a glimpse of the wedding and wrote in the caption, “Finally 💘 💍 Got Married Thanks For The Wishes Happy Valentines Day To All The Lovers May All Of You Find Love Happiness & Success in This Life… OneLife." In another post he wrote, “The Wedding 💍 Cake 🎂❤️ The Most Important Cake Of My Life…”

Did You Know Milena Alexandra is Sahil Khan's second wife?

A file photo of Sahil Khan and Milena | Image: Instagram