There is a new trend among concertgoers of ruining singers’ live performances. In an attempt to stop their stage act or do them great harm, they throw objects and water bottles at them on stage. In one such case, Sunidhi Chauhan was nearly hit by a water bottle thrown at her by a concertgoer in Dehradun while she was performing at the Shri Guru Ram Rai University’s annual fest Zenith 2024. Not losing her calm, the songstress savagely replied to the heckler.

Sunidhi Chauhan’s reaction to a bottle thrown at her

A widely shared video depicts Sunidhi's reaction when an audience member hurled a water bottle at her during her performance. She looked shocked and surprised when the bottle dropped directly next to her. Pausing her performance mid-way. the singer addressed the issue and said, “Yeh kya ho raha hai? Bottle phenkne se kya hoga? Show ruk jayega. Do you want that? (What’s going on? What will you get out of throwing bottles? The show will end. Do you want that?)”

Arijit Singh injured at his concert

Earlier in May 2023, Arijit Singh was also injured after a fan's unruly behaviour at an Aurangabad concert. In the clip, the singer stopped his concert and could be heard scolding the fan who pulled his hand. "You are pulling me... I am struggling. You have to understand this, you were pulling. You were having fun, that’s fine, but if I am not able to perform, how will you have fun?" Arijit said.

A female audience pulls Arijit's hand during a live concert in #Aurangabad.#ArijitSingh #music #Bollywood #ArijitSinghLive pic.twitter.com/NPSiwyPnbk — Arijit Singh Fan (@SinghfanArijit)

In another viral video, Arijit could be seen getting a crepe bandage tied around his arm after the incident. In the video, he instructed the person to tie it around tightly. For the concert, Arijit opted for a black ensemble with a neon green jacket. The Kesariya singer is currently on a nationwide tour. He has already performed in cities like Delhi, Kolkata and Ahmedabad.

