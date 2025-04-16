Suniel Shetty And Son-in-law KL Rahul Add A Land Worth A Whopping ₹9.85 Crore To Their ₹226 Crore Fortune

Suniel Shetty and his son-in-law KL Rahul partnered to invest in land in Dream City, Mumbai. In March 2025, KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty embraced parenthood as they welcomed their baby girl. That same month, Suniel and KL Rahul reportedly purchased property in the city, celebrating the arrival of their laxmi and adding to their joint income of ₹226 crore.

Suniel Shetty buys land with son-in-law in mumbai

As per GQ reports, KL Rahul and Suniel Shetty bought seven acres of undivided land from a 30-acre parcel in Owale, Thane West, for ₹9.85 crore. The deal included a stamp duty of nearly ₹69 lakh and a registration fee of ₹30,000. The transaction was finalised in March 2025.

The land, part of a 30-acre and 17-guntha parcel, is situated along Ghodbunder Road, a key route connecting Thane West to the Eastern and Western Express Highways. Positioned between Anand Nagar and Kasarvadavali, it offers excellent access to major business hubs in Thane, Mumbai, and the western suburbs.

Suniel Shetty, KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty’s real-estate investments

In July last year, KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty purchased a luxury apartment in Bandra, Mumbai. According to reports, they spent ₹20 crore on the 3,350-square-foot flat located on the second floor of the Sandhu Palace building in Pali Hill.

In October 2024, Suniel Shetty and his son Ahan Shetty acquired a 1,200-square-foot property in Khar West for ₹8.01 crore through a bank auction, as reported by Square Yards.

Suniel Shetty, a prominent figure in the film industry, has a net worth of ₹125 crore. He made his film debut in 1992 at the age of 31, starring alongside Divya Bharti in Balwaan. Over his 30-year career, he has appeared in more than 100 films and was among the highest-paid actors of the 1990s.