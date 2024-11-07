Published 19:40 IST, November 7th 2024
Suniel Shetty Rubbishes Rumours Of 'Serious' Injury On Hunter Set, Says ' I'm Absolutely Fine'
Earlier, several media portals reported that Suniel Shetty was "seriously injured" in his ribs while filming an intense fight sequence for Hunter.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Suniel Shetty sustained an injury on Hunter set | Image: Suniel Shetty/Instagram
