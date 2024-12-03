Sunil Pal Took Boat Ride To Event Before Wife Filed Missing Person Report, Last Post Goes Viral

Comedian Sunil Pal Missing: A shocking news has been circulating related to famous comedian and Phir Hera Pheri actor. He is reported to have suddenly gone missing. It is being told that Sunil Pal could not be contacted for several hours, after which his wife reached the police station. Reports are saying that Sunil Pal had gone out of Mumbai for a show, but he has not returned yet. His last post is now going viral.

Sunil Pal's last Instagram post went viral

Comedian Sunil Pal shared a video a day before he went missing where he can be seen sitting on a boat, wearing a safety jacket along with other people. The video is apparently from the event he attended outside Mumbai.

He wrote in the caption, "NadiyaKePaar #Sunilpalcomedian #Standupcomedy #fun #evernt #show #function." This was the last post of him. After which he went missing.

Sunil Pal went missing, wife files complaint

According to reports, His phone note is not reachable. After waiting for hours, his wife reached the Santacruz police station in Mumbai on Tuesday in great distress.

His wife filed a missing complaint of her husband. According to the information, the comedian had gone to do a show outside Mumbai and was supposed to come back home on Tuesday but did not show up.

Sunil Pal file photo | Image: X

Police are currently investigating the case further. Information is being gathered about Sunil Pal from people close to him Information is being gathered about who went to which show and who was called and who were the people.