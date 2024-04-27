Advertisement

Taapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe tied the knot in Udaipur on March 22. Nearly a month after their wedding, inside photos from their pre-wedding festivities have surfaced online. The Wedding Factory, which is co-owned by Taapsee and her sister Shagun, shared a glimpse of the newly married couple's haldi decor.

A look at Taapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe's haldi decor

The official Instagram handle of The Wedding Factory shared visuals from Taapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe's haldi ceremony. The decor featured custom blocks featured the couple's animated looks, followed by traditional Indian decor with a twist.

The decor included painted shuttlecocks and marigold flowers, displaying a unique blend of the couple's personalities. The venue also included 'multi-coloured' lounge seating, a 'full bloom haldi throne,' Turkish carpets and spices, and an Indi-fusion DJ console with quirky phrases like 'Horn Ok Please,' 'Desi Swag,' and 'Bollywood Mania.'

As per media reports, Taapsee and Mathias’ wedding ceremonies began on Wednesday, March 20. Their families and close friends attended the ceremony. Actor Pavail Gulati, who has worked with Taapsee in Thappad and Dobaara joined the wedding celebrations along with director Anurag Kashyap, who is also Taapsee's good friend. Screenwriting couple Kanika Dhillon and Himanshu Sharma were also at the event. Meanwhile, the couple had a hush-hush wedding in March.

Taapsee Pannu-Mathias Boe’s relationship timeline

Since falling in love in 2013, Taapsee and Mathias have maintained a consistent relationship. Although they were never afraid to acknowledge their connection in public, Mathias opted to avoid the spotlight most of the time. Mathias, a well-known badminton player from Denmark, declared his retirement in 2020 after taking home numerous medals and trophies. He now coaches the men's doubles squad for the Indian badminton national team.