Taapsee Pannu's 'Sjov' Denmark Gateway With Sisters Is Nothing Short Of Adventure: From Marathons To Lake Outing - A Quick Guide For Your Next Trip

Taapsee Pannu is enjoying her time in Denmark with her sister Shagun Pannu and cousin Evania. The trio revealed their activities during the trip, which included participating in Eventyrløbet, also known as the Adventure Run. This event took place in the Millennium Forest in Odense, a city on Funen Island. Planning a trip to Denmark? Take ques from sisters.

Taapsee Pannu’s Denmark gateway

Taapsee Pannu recently shared several updates on Instagram Stories about her Denmark trip. In one picture, she, Shagun, and Evania posed cheerfully before the event began. Taapsee looked confident and ready in her light green leggings paired with a black full-sleeve, high-neck shirt. She completed her sporty outfit with white trainers and tied her curly hair neatly in an updo.

Shagun opted for a white full-sleeve top and black leggings, while Evania chose an all-black ensemble. In a video, a crowd of runners surrounds them as the camera pans, and Taapsee appears with a smile, saying, “Chal lete hai thoda."

The trio appeared to enjoy themselves and captured many memorable moments. One photo showed them smiling and posing together, which Taapsee captioned, “With pro runners now." After the race, they shared a serene image of a swan by a tranquil lake with the caption, “Post run view be like…”

For unversed, Taapsee Pannu and her husband, Mathias Boe, recently bought a house in Denmark. They plan to divide their time between Denmark and India. Mathias, a former Danish badminton player and coach, will spend more time in Denmark after the Olympics, while Taapsee also plans to stay there periodically.

Places to explore in Denmark