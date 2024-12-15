Published 19:23 IST, December 15th 2024
Tabla Maestro Zakir Hussain Admitted To ICU In San Francisco Due To Heart Related Issues
Tabla maestro Zakir Hussain has been admitted to the ICU of a San Francisco hospital after experiencing heart-related problems.
- Entertainment News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Tabla maestro Zakir Hussain has won multiple Grammy Awards | Image: Zakir Hussain/Instagram
Tabla maestro Zakir Hussain has been admitted to the ICU of a San Francisco hospital after experiencing heart related problems, his friend and flautist Rakesh Chaurasia said on Sunday.
The 73-year-old US-based musician had been having blood pressure issues, added a source close to Hussain.
"He has been admitted to a hospital in San Francisco for a heart related problem for the last week," he said.
"He is unwell and admitted in the ICU right now. We all are worried about the situation," Chaurasia told PTI.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 19:23 IST, December 15th 2024