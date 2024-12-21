Published 14:32 IST, December 21st 2024
Tamannaah Bhatia Birthday: Jailer Actress Started Working At 15, Her Net Worth Is Astounding...
Babli Bouncer actress Tamannaah Bhatia had a net worth of ₹120 crore in 2024, reflecting a ₹10 crore increase from 2023.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Tamannaah Bhatia celebrates her 35th birthday today, marking two decades as one of India’s most beloved stars. Born on December 21, 1989, she began her acting journey at 16 with her debut in the Hindi film Chand Sa Roshan Chehra in 2005. Over the years, she has established herself in both Hindi and South Indian cinema. This year, she showcased her versatility with films like Sikandar Ka Muqaddar, Aakhri Sach, and Aranmanai 4, along with two chart-topping songs. As she celebrates her special day, let's get a glimpse of her success chart which no wonder has seen an increase.
Tamannaah Bhatia’s net worth
As reported by Pinkvilla, the Babli Bouncer actress had a net worth of ₹120 crore in 2024, reflecting a ₹10 crore increase from 2023. Earlier, her net worth stood at approximately ₹111 crore.
Her main source of income is films. Additionally, she earns through brand collaborations and endorsements both online and offline. She represents several renowned jewellery brands, online shopping platforms, soft drink companies, and electronic products.
Tamannaah Bhatia leads a luxurious lifestyle
Tamannaah owns a home in Mumbai's Versova, located on the 14th floor of the Bayview Apartment, which contributes to her net worth. As per Propstack, she mortgaged three Mumbai apartments for ₹7.84 crore. These properties, covering a total area of 2,595 sq. ft., are in Lokhandwala, Andheri West. She paid ₹4.7 lakh in stamp duty.
Tamannaah also has a collection of luxury cars, including a BMW 320i worth ₹43.50 lakh, a Mercedes-Benz GLE valued at ₹1.02 crore, a Mitsubishi Pajero Sport priced at ₹29.96 lakh, and a Land Rover Range Rover Discovery Sport costing ₹75.59 lakh, according to Carwale and Autobizz.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 14:32 IST, December 21st 2024