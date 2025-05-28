Tamannaah Bhatia's 'Kohlied Excuse' Takes Over The Internet, Actress Blames Instagram For Liking Post Supporting Deepika Padukone Amid Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit Row

Deepika Padukone and Sandeep Reddy Vanga have become a major talking point in Bollywood due to the Spirit casting spat. While neither has mentioned the other directly, reports suggest that the Piku actress’ departure from the film caused tension. Amid this drama, a video of Deepika promoting her 2020 film Chhapaak has been making rounds on social media. After this, Fans noticed that actress Tamannaah Bhatia had seemingly ‘liked’ the post, sparking speculation that she supported Deepika in the ongoing debate. However, the Odela actress clarified through her Instagram Stories that she hadn’t ‘liked’ the post but the algorithm did it automatically. Meanwhile, a Reddit user poked fun at her explanation by referencing ‘Virat Kohlied’ in memes.

Tamannaah Bhatia blames Instagram for 'liking' Deepika Padukone's viral video

The viral video shows Deepika Padukone responding sharply to a journalist who suggested that her husband, Ranveer Singh, also funded the film. The clip was shared with the caption: “Propaganda she is not falling for: Disrespect, men, sexism, gender pay gap, working overtime, unprofessionalism, misogyny, double standards.”

Netizens noticed her like on the video. Now, Tamannaah clarified in an Instagram Story that she did not ‘like’ the post, attributing the action to an algorithm. She dismissed claims about her backing Deepika in the Vanga’s Spirit controversy as untrue, stating, “Can Instagram pls figure out how it likes pages on its own, cause random people are making this news and I really have work to do.”

The incident has sparked discussions on Reddit, where users mocked her with comments like, “She really kohlied it.” Another quipped, “I’m liking this Virat Kohli approach to blame every interaction with the feed on the algorithm.”

Earlier, cricketer Virat Kohli faced a similar situation when fans noticed he had liked a post featuring Avneet Kaur. Addressing the matter, Virat stated, “I’d like to clarify that while clearing my feed, it appears the algorithm may have mistakenly registered an interaction. There was absolutely no intent behind it. I request that no unnecessary assumptions be made. Thank you for your understanding.”



For unversed, the controversy involving Deepika Padukone and Sandeep Reddy Vanga began after reports emerged of her departure from the upcoming film Spirit. These reports claimed that the director declined to meet her demands regarding fixed working hours, remuneration, and other terms.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga addressed the matter on his X account by issuing an official statement. While he didn’t directly mention Deepika’s name, he accused the actress of leaking the film’s plot because he refused her conditions and decided to remove her from the project.