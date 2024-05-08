Tamannaah Bhatia-Vijay Varma Step Out On A Dinner Date | Watch

Advertisement

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma have been in a relationship for more than a year now. The couple is often spotted in public places and jetting off on holidays together. Most recently, the actors were spotted exiting a restaurant after their dinner date.

Tamannaah-Vijay poses for the shutterbugs as they go on a date

On May 7, Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma were spotted together by the paparazzi after a long time. The actors, who have been busy with their work, took time off their professional obligations to step out on a dinner date. The couple were caught exiting a restaurant in Mumbai together.

For the dinner date, Tamannaah opted for a peach-coloured salwar suit set. The actress kept her makeup minimal and teamed the look by keeping her tresses open. Vijay, on the other hand, was spotted in a casual white t-shirt teamed with denim bottoms. A video of the couple; exiting the restaurant is going viral on social media.

When did Tamannaah Bhatia start dating Vijay Varma?

Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia were first speculated to be dating when the couple was spotted ringing in the New Year together in Goa in December 2022. The rumour gained traction after an alleged video of the two stars kissing at New Year's Eve party went viral online.

In June 2023, Tamannaah finally went official with her relationship with Vijay in an interview. When asked if their relationship blossomed while filming Lust Stories 2, Tamannaah said "Yes." Talking about Vijay Varma, she added, "He is someone I really look up to. He is someone with whom I bonded very, very organically. With high achieving women, we have this problem, that we think we have to work hard for everything." In a new interview with Netflix, Vijay spoke about falling in love with Tamannaah on the set of their film Lust Stories. He said, “The actor said, “Lust Stories was a cupid but it wasn’t during the shoot that we started dating. There was discussion of a wrap party happening but it never happened. So, we wanted to have a wrap party and only four people showed up. That day I felt I told her that I wanted to hang out more with you. It took 20-25 days for the first date to happen after that.”

Vijay was last seen in the film Murder Mubarak which is streaming on Netflix. Tamannaah’s latest project Aranmanai 4 is currently running in theatres.