Tauba Tauba Singer Karan Aujla Is A Proud Owner Of Dubai's Luxurious Villa Worth A Whopping ₹50 Crore

Singer-rapper Karan Aujla is riding high after a successful year. Softly singer’s Bollywood debut song Tauba Tauba and maiden India tour have gotten him huge fame game status with none other than Asha Bhosle singing his track. As the new year unfolds, the luxury-loving hitmaker is now setting his sights on expanding his real-estate empire.

Karan Aujla buy a villa worth ₹50 crore in Dubai

Singer-rapper Karan Aujla has purchased an uber-luxurious villa in Dubai. The singer reportedly bought a lavish villa worth a whopping ₹50 crore. Paparazzi page, Viral Bhayani first shared the news on social media with a video of Softly singer accepting the ownership of the property.

Arista's official Instagram handle posted on January 26 that Karan Aujla is now a homeowner in project Wadi Villas. The official signing ceremony was held on January 24, 2025, at Arista headquarters in Dubai with co-founders Mudit Jain and Sajal Garg.

As per reports, the multi-storeyed villa comes with a private pool, an expansive garden, a huge parking space and a breathtaking view of the city's skyline. A photo of the singer posing with co-founders Mudit Jain and Sajal Garg has now gone viral.

As per reports, Karan Aujla's net worth in 2023 was ₹100 crore, boosted only by live performances, record labels, and luxury assets, increasing by over ₹8 crore in a year.

Karan Aujla's watch comes with a hefty price tag

Karan Aujla was recently seen wearing a luxurious Richard Mille RM 30-01 at Mumbai airport.