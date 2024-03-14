×

Updated March 14th, 2024 at 16:14 IST

Teary-Eyed Aamir Khan Walks Daughter Ira Down The Aisle In Unseen Wedding Photos

Ira Khan took to her Instagram account to share an unseen photos from her wedding ceremony with long-time boyfriend Nupur Shikare. The photos have gone viral.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Ira Khan
Ira Khan | Image:Ira Khan/Instagram
Ira Khan tied the knot with long-time boyfriend Nupur Shikare on January 3. The couple got married in an intimate ceremony in Goa in the presence of close friends and family. Days after the wedding, Ira took to her Instagram account to share a series of unseen photos from the ceremony.  

Ira Khan shares unseen photos from wedding 

On March 13, Ira Khan took to her Instagram stories to share a series of unseen photos from her wedding ceremony. She shared a photo in which she can be seen with her bridesmaids and members of her family. One particular photo from the album caught the attention of social media users. In the photo, Aamir Khan can be seen walking his daughter down the aisle while wiping tears off his face. 

Screengrab of Ira Khan's Instagram stories | Image: Ira Khan/Instagram 
Screengrab of Ira Khan's Instagram stories | Image: Ira Khan/Instagram 
Screengrab of Ira Khan's Instagram stories | Image: Ira Khan/Instagram 
Screengrab of Ira Khan's Instagram stories | Image: Ira Khan/Instagram 
Screengrab of Ira Khan's Instagram stories | Image: Ira Khan/Instagram 
Screengrab of Ira Khan's Instagram stories | Image: Ira Khan/Instagram 

In another photo, bride Ira could be seen seated while her father Aamir fixes her hair. In another candid photo, the Lagaan actor could be seen fixing his son Junaid’s pocket square. She also shared a photo with her bridesmaid. The photos are now doing rounds on social media. 

Ira Khan wished her husband Nupur 1 month anniversary with an unseen photo 

Ira on February 3 celebrated one month of martial bliss with Nupur Shikhare, by sharing an unseen picture from her wedding diary. Nupur is the official fitness trainer of Ira and Aamir. They signed the marriage registration document in the presence of friends and family.

A screengrab of Ira Khan's post | Image: Ira Khan/Instagram 

Taking to the Instagram Stories, Ira dropped a romantic photograph with Nupur, from their wedding celebrations. The unseen picture features Ira in a blue coloured heavily embellished lehenga and a red velvet cape. While Nupur is wearing a black formal shirt, matching trousers, and a golden coat. The lovebirds are sitting on a couch as they gaze romantically at each other. Ira captioned the photo: “Happy 1 month”, followed by a red heart emoji. Nupur, too, shared Ira’s post on his Stories section, with a heart avatar.  

Published March 14th, 2024 at 16:14 IST

